United Nations calls for end to Guyana’s political impasse

By Samuel Sukhnandan

The United Nations (UN) has issued calls for an end to the election impasse in Guyana following the ruling delivered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the controversial election process.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General has taken note of the July 8 ruling of the CCJ as final instance.

“He stresses the importance of announcing final official results of the 2 March general and regional elections to the Guyanese people as soon as possible to end an impasse that has lasted more than four months,” Dujarric said in a note to correspondents in response to questions on Guyana.

“The Secretary-General calls on all political leaders and their supporters to recognize and accept the final official results and refrain from any act or statement that may fuel tensions or incite violence,” he added.

Following the conclusion of the election in March the Secretary-General had urged all political leaders and their supporters to resolve any dispute over the results of the elections through constitutional and peaceful means.

The UN joins a list of world leaders that have called for a peaceful and swift end to the electoral process in Guyana.