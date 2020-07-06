Veteran Guyanese female lawyer, Sheila Chapman, dies

The legal fraternity was Sunday plunged into mourning by the passing of veteran Guyanese female lawyer, Sheila Chapman, who was a founding member of the Guyana Women Lawyers Association (GAWL).

She was 82 years.

Sources said she suffered a stroke two days ago.

Ms. Chapman was the former wife of Retired Justice Donald Trotman and the mother of Attorneys-at-Law and Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman and Lady Anande Trotman- Joseph who were part of the law firm, Chapman and Trotman.

Ms. Chapman was a senior partner of firm, Chapman and Trotman, having started out as a sole practitioner in the 1970s as a solicitor.

During her 40 years of practice, she was specialised in Family Law and a strong advocate against domestic violence and champion.of women’s rights.

Ms. Trotman hailed from New Amsterdam.

The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) and GAWL hailed the well-known Attorney-at-Law for her sterling contribution to the legal profession and a standard-bearer for others.

“Sheila Chapman was one of the female pioneers of our profession. She was a force to be reckoned with and held her own at the Bar at a time when men outnumbered women in the profession. She was a female practitioner who set the standard for others to follow.

At the last Bar Dinner held in November 2019 at the Marriott Hotel she was one of the honorees having attained more than 50 years in practice.

As it was said then by the President of the Bar, had times been different she would have no doubt been bestowed with the honour of silk as she was most deserving. Her guidance will be missed at the Bar,” the GBA said.

The Bar Association extended its deepest sympathies to her children-our colleagues Lady Anande Trotman-Joseph and Raphael Trotman and to her other sorrowing relatives and friends.