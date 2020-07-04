16 new coronavirus cases, 3 recoveries- Health Ministry

The Ministry of Public Health Saturday evening said there are 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus taking the total number of persons who have tested positive to 272.

At the same time, the Health Ministry said three more persons have recovered from the virus, COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 120.

So far, Guyana has recorded 14 deaths as of July 2, 2020.

There are currently 138 active cases hospitalised, including three in Intensive Care, at various facilities across Guyana. Sixteen others are in institutional quarantine. .

To date, 2,779 tests have been conducted with 2,507 of those being negative.

Persons are again reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.

They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

As of July 4, 2020, the WHO is reporting that globally the confirmed cases stand at 10,922,324 with 523,011 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases now stand at 5,575,482 with a total of 259,094 deaths.