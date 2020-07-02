Bandits shoot businessman

A businessman was shot and robbed at his cold storage bond in Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

He is 56-year old David Cameron. Police say he was shot to the abdomen and right thigh and his condition is regarded as serious.

The men ransacked the cold storage bond and carted off GYD$200,000.

Investigators were told that at about 5:30 PM, he was in the bond that is attached to the lower flat of his premises when four men rushed into the bond.

Cameron says two of the robbers brandished their guns.