Mayors of APNU+AFC stronghold towns call for Granger to be sworn in

The Mayors of four towns that are strongholds of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) are calling for President David Granger to be sworn in for a second straight term based on the Chief Election Officer’s report.

In a joint statement, the Mayors of Mahdia, New Amsterdam, Bartica and Linden say they are concerned that after more than 100 days, the election process has not concluded.

They say the Chief Election Officer’s report that was submitted on June 16th, 2020 is “solidly undergirded by the law”, and clearly shows that APNU+AFC coalition won the March 2nd, 2020 elections.

Against that background, the mayors are calling on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to complete this election process by making a declaration based on the Chief Elections Officer.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which will hear arguments on Wednesday in an appeal by the PPP’s Bharrat Jagdeo and Irfaan Ally, has already ordered GECOM not to declare any results after the hearing and determination of that appeal.