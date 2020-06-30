Berbician charged with Enmore hit-and-run teenager’s death

A 28-year old man was Tuesday arraigned on three charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 16-year old boy and injury to his brother on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Police charged Steven Pierre of 26 Sea Field Village, West Coast Berbice with causing the death of 16-year old Sheldon Major by dangerous driving.

Pierre, who was driving PLL 7855 at the time of the accident, was also charged with failing to report an accident, failing to render assistance and failing to stop after an accident.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail totalling GYD$575,000 by Chief Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove & John Magistrate’s Court.

The case has been postponed to July 14 for report and fixture.

The accident on June 21. Major’s brother, Christopher Pollard, was seriously injured.

The police had reported that debris from the vehicle involved was scattered on the side of the road where the accident took place and they had been seeking the driver who had reportedly fled the scene