Fire destroys vehicles in govt compound

An early Monday morning fire destroyed three vehicles in the compound of the Public Service Ministry’s Training Division, Vlissengen Road and D’urban Street.

One of the vehicles, a Honda CRV, was owned by television reporter, Travis Chase.

Chase, who lives nearby, says he got a call shortly after 3 O’clock this morning that his vehicle was burning.

One of the security guards, who were on duty, told police investigators that he observed fire on the bonnet of Chase’s motor vehicle

A minibus belonging to the Ministry of Public Service and a motorcycle were also destroyed by the fire.

Police are expected to view footage from a nearby CCTV camera as part of its investigations.

Chase, in the past, had been threatened and had even secured police protection to go to and from work.

No one has been arrested so far.