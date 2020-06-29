17 Cancer patients receive treatment through GTT’s Pinktober grants

GTT continues to give grants every month.

Seventeen cancer patients have been able to access treatment locally through a $2.2M grant from GTT’s Pinktober Funds.

According to GTT’s Pinktober Coordinator, Diana Gittens, of the 17 cases, 50 percent were diagnosed with breast cancer, 33 percent with cervical cancer, and six percent with eye, colon, and anorectal cancers respectively.

“We are happy that these patients were able to receive treatment or diagnosis over the past few months through our monthly grants. For those who were able to receive the treatment, over 50 percent of the cancers were at stage III or above,” said Gittens. She continued to stress the importance of early detection reiterating the fact that “early screening is important because early detection can save lives and reduces the impact on patients, both financially and emotionally.”

The Pinktober Coordinator explained that as the company continues to execute monthly Pinktober initiatives, several more patients are expected to receive grants for treatment/diagnosis during July.

For World Cancer Day in February 2020, GTT allocated close to $3M in grants to cancer patients – these grants allowed for diagnostic screening via Computerised Tomography (CT) scan and Radiation treatment.