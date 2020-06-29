109 coronavirus patients isolated

The Public Health Ministry says 109 persons are now hospitalised with the coronavirus, COVID-19.

One of them is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud says that’s the latest figure with the addition of five new cases over the last 24 hours.

Overall, Guyana has recorded 235 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported in March.

The number of deaths remains at 12 and 115 persons have so far recovered.

The Chief Medical Officer says Guyana has not achieved its goal to minimise the spread of the coronavirus because citizens have been flouting the measures.

He says the number of positive cases is a clear indication that Guyanese have not achieved the targeted results by limiting the transmission of the virus.

The Public Health Ministry says 18 persons suspected to have been exposed to the virus have been quarantined.

Guyana has conducted 2552 tests with 2317 of those being negative.