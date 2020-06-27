Three mine workers arrested with stolen gold, confess to crime- police

Three mine workers, who allegedly beat and robbed their boss of more than 14 pennyweights of raw gold, have been arrested and the precious yellow metal has been recovered, police said.

The gold miner, 62-year old dam Da Silva , 62, of Boa Vista, Brazil/Sandhill Landing, who suffered a fractured leg and multiple lacerations about his body, is admitted at the Bartica Regional Hospital in a stable condition.

The robbery occurred on Friday at about 5:30 PM at Sandhill/Oku Landing on Friday, June 26, 2020 about 17:30h.

The Guyana Police Force said the suspects- ages 19, 20 and 23- told investigators that “they committed the act because of not being paid for work done” as pitmen. The gold is valued more than GYD$200,000.

Sources identify the suspects as Christopher James and Jermain Melville both of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo and Delon Benjamin of Sand creek, Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

Sources said the trio beat the man with wood and a cutlass until he said where the gold was stashed. However, they were apprehended shortly after by people in the area and handed over to police.