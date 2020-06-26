Internet Radio

Govt shortlists 19 companies after a “detailed check” to propose selling Guyana’s oil

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, News June 26, 2020 0

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy on Friday released the names of 19 companies that will be asked to submit proposals to sell Guyana’s oil.
Government said the companies were shortlisted by a five member Evaluation Committee “after a detailed check” of each firm’s expression of interest for general and technical data in relation to qualifications and experience pertinent to the assignment at hand, and as was required to be submitted in the request for Expression of Interest.
Those companies were part of 34 that had formally expressed interest to provide Marketing Services for Guyana’s crude oil entitlement from the Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel. Government had issued an invitation for expression of interest in February , 2020.
“This activity has now been completed successfully and the Shortlist of Companies, 19 in total, will progress at the next phase of the procurement process and exclusively and at the same time, receive the Request for Proposal (RFP),” the Department of Environment.
The Department of Energy says it is looking forward to successfully completing this next Phase and appointing a Marketing partner
Bid # Names of Firms Country of Registration
2 China Offshore Oil (Singapore) International Pte Ltd Singapore
6 Hartree Partners LLP USA
7 Mercuria Energy Trading SA Switzerland
8 Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd. Bahamas
10 Mercantile and Maritime (IMMS Ltd.) Cyprus, Belize
12 BP Products North America Inc. USA
13 ExxonMobil USA
15 BB Energy Trading Limited UK
16 Freepoint Commodities Singapore
17 Sinochem International Oil (London) Company Limited UK, China
18 Cathay Petroleum International Limited Hong Kong
21 Petraco Oil Company Limited Guernsey
22 Total Oil Trading SA Switzerland
23 Lukoil Oil Company / Litasco SA Switzerland
27 PetroChina International (Brazil) Trading Limited Brazil
29 Equinor ASA Norway
30 Vitol SA Switzerland
31 Glencore Limited USA
32 Petrobras Global Trading BV Netherlands
