Govt shortlists 19 companies after a “detailed check” to propose selling Guyana’s oil

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy on Friday released the names of 19 companies that will be asked to submit proposals to sell Guyana’s oil.

Government said the companies were shortlisted by a five member Evaluation Committee “after a detailed check” of each firm’s expression of interest for general and technical data in relation to qualifications and experience pertinent to the assignment at hand, and as was required to be submitted in the request for Expression of Interest.

Those companies were part of 34 that had formally expressed interest to provide Marketing Services for Guyana’s crude oil entitlement from the Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel. Government had issued an invitation for expression of interest in February , 2020.

“This activity has now been completed successfully and the Shortlist of Companies, 19 in total, will progress at the next phase of the procurement process and exclusively and at the same time, receive the Request for Proposal (RFP),” the Department of Environment.