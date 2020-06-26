Govt shortlists 19 companies after a “detailed check” to propose selling Guyana’s oil

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy on Friday released the names of 19 companies that will be asked to submit proposals to sell Guyana’s oil.
Government said the companies were shortlisted by a five member Evaluation Committee “after a detailed check” of each firm’s expression of interest for general and technical data in relation to qualifications and experience pertinent to the assignment at hand, and as was required to be submitted in the request for Expression of Interest.
Those companies were part of 34 that had formally expressed interest to provide Marketing Services for Guyana’s crude oil entitlement from the Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel. Government had issued an invitation for expression of interest in February , 2020.
“This activity has now been completed successfully and the Shortlist of Companies, 19 in total, will progress at the next phase of the procurement process and exclusively and at the same time, receive the Request for Proposal (RFP),” the Department of Environment.
The Department of Energy says it is looking forward to successfully completing this next Phase and appointing a Marketing partner
|Bid #
|Names of Firms
|Country of Registration
|2
|China Offshore Oil (Singapore) International Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|6
|Hartree Partners LLP
|USA
|7
|Mercuria Energy Trading SA
|Switzerland
|8
|Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd.
|Bahamas
|10
|Mercantile and Maritime (IMMS Ltd.)
|Cyprus, Belize
|12
|BP Products North America Inc.
|USA
|13
|ExxonMobil
|USA
|15
|BB Energy Trading Limited
|UK
|16
|Freepoint Commodities
|Singapore
|17
|Sinochem International Oil (London) Company Limited
|UK, China
|18
|Cathay Petroleum International Limited
|Hong Kong
|21
|Petraco Oil Company Limited
|Guernsey
|22
|Total Oil Trading SA
|Switzerland
|23
|Lukoil Oil Company / Litasco SA
|Switzerland
|27
|PetroChina International (Brazil) Trading Limited
|Brazil
|29
|Equinor ASA
|Norway
|30
|Vitol SA
|Switzerland
|31
|Glencore Limited
|USA
|32
|Petrobras Global Trading BV
|Netherlands