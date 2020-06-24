Two year old girl drowns in Region 7/ Cuyuni-Mazaruni

A two-year old girl drowned in the Kukui River, Phillipai Village in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) after the canoe they were travelling in capsized, police said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Police were informed that the girl, Nandra Alban, her father, Ram Alban, and his wife, Carolina Alban, and five other persons were going to their farm by canoe when the mishap occurred.

When the 20-feet long and three feet wide vessel capsized, the girl drowned. “The parents of Nandra made their effort to rescue their child but were unsuccessful and the other persons managed to swim across the river.

Police say residents are searching for the toddler’s body.