Suspected ganja trafficker tosses policeman into Canje creek

A policeman was rescued by his colleague after a suspected marijuana trafficker tossed him overboard into the Canje Creek but three others were arrested, the Guyana Police Force.

“While in the vicinity of New Forest, West Canje, one of the suspects (captain) suddenly held on to one of the ranks and plunged overboard with him; the policeman was quickly rescued but the prisoner swam ashore and escaped,” police said.

Police said they were conducting a river patrol in the Canje Creek on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 intercepted a wooden vessel in the vicinity of Sandaka with four males including the captain who goes by the alias Royo of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Investigators said a search of the boat revealed nine taped and compressed parcels, each containing suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to a total of one hundred and three kilogrammes.

Police said the three men were arrested and were being escorted to New Amsterdam along with their boat which was powered by a 60hp outboard engine.

The three suspects in custody are from Charlestown and East Ruimveldt, Georgetown respectively and they are being processed for court and stringent efforts are being made to recapture the escapee.