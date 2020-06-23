Chief Elections Officer gives APNU+AFC 1 seat majority in report to GECOM Chairman

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield on Tuesday presented a report to the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, giving APNU+AFC a 33 seat majority over the PPP.

The Commission has not met to consider that report and already the PPP is labeling the document as a pack of “fraudulent figures.”

The PPP was given 31 seats and the three small parties one seat.

In his calculations, the PPP got 166,343 votes and APNU+AFC 171,825.

The New Movement, A New and United Guyana, and Liberty and Justice Party a total of 3,348 votes.

PPP Attorneys-at-Law Anil Nandlall said the GECOM Chairman cannot act on the report because the Guyana Court of Appeal granted a three-day stay of its order. “The Chaurperson has no other alternative but to reject that report,” he said.

The Caribbean Court of Justice is yet to say whether it will hear an appeal by the PPP in the Guyana Court of Appeal ruling on Monday.

Nandlall said no one has authorized Lowenfield to disenfranchise over 125,000 Guyanese. “He carelessly observed that order,” he said. “His incredible conduct from the beginning of the process shows how deep seated he is (allegedly) with the rigging cabal,” he said.

The Caribbean Community scrutinised recount shows the PPP won the elections with 15,000 votes ahead of the APNU+AFC.