Speeding policeman dies after slamming into bikes, spares

A policeman, who was attached to the Police Force’s Finance Office at Eve Leary, died in a road accident on the Essequibo Coast.

He was 25-year old Sergeant 21873 Lakhan Persaud of Lot 5 Columbia Village, Essequibo Coast.

Police say Persaud was driving a car at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and struck several motorcycles and spare parts which were on display at Balram Kawal’s Auto Sales at Land of Plenty Village.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Sergeant Lakhan Persaud was conveyed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.