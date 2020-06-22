Motorcyclists killed, pillion riders seriously injured

Two motorcyclists were killed and two pillion riders injured when the bikes they were riding were involved in a collision on the Le Destin Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead are 22-year old Nigel Jones of 14 Middle Street, Pouderoyen , West Bank Demerara and 23-year old S. Scott of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The pillion riders are 23-year old Jerel Rampersaud of Goed Fortuin Public Road, West Bank Demerara and 20-year old T. Beckles of 307 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Police say they are hospitalised in a serious but stable condition.

The car that was involved in the collision bears licence number PXX 9662 and was driven by a 22-year old resident of Vergenoegen, Essequibo.

Investigators were told that at about 4:30 PM on Sunday, the car was proceeding west and as he was approaching a right bend he saw a fleet of speeding motorcycles proceeding west.

The car driver said one of the motorcycles that was in his lane collided with the right side front of his car and landed on the front windscreen.

He said he lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the northern side of the road and another motorcycle collided with the left side front door of his vehicle.

The cyclists were pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital and the pillion riders were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The occupant of the car, Forty-year old Premnauth Persaud of Leguan Island, was treated and sent away.