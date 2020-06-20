Former educator, Permanent Secretary Joyce Sinclair dies

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Joyce Sinclair died on Saturday.
She was 84 years old.
Her brother, Director-General of Tourism, Donald Sinclair, confirmed that she died at her residence.
Sinclair was also well-known for the training of employees in the public and private sector when she had branched off into human resources management consultancy.
Ms. Sinclair served as a Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Ministry under the Desmond Hoyte administration that had taken steps to modernise the public service.
She was also a former teacher at Bishops’ High School.