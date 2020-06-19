APNU+AFC coalition partner says PPPC is “clear winner”, “enough is enough”

The Justice For All Party (JFAP), one of the parties in the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led coalition, said the results of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections show the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) has won and they should be allowed to take over the reins of government.

“The recount shows that the PPP/C has won the election. Therefore, Mr. Irfaan Ali should be allowed to be sworn in without delay,” the party said in a statement that also briefly traced the history of its co-founder and leader, Chandra Narine Sharma.

JFAP General Secretary, Savitrie Sharma, in confirming that she and Chandra Narine issued a statement, said their party has not pulled out of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) but reserved the right to take its own position.

“We are not dissing APNU but we are saying if the people won, give it to them. People are tired.,” she said.

The JFPA said the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections were held under the “watchful eyes” of local and international observers and the the national recount of more than 460,000 votes was scrutinised by a three-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) team.

“All votes were counted. There is a clear winner,” the JFAP said.

The party leader appealed to those who are bent on delaying the process of declaration, as Guyana has been enduring an “exhausting” 108 days at a time when there is a loss of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Enough is enough I say! It is time for Guyana to move on! The People of this country are starving and suffering due to unemployment

caused by the pandemic. The country needs its government to make decisions. This is a time we must be strong and stand together. I simply cannot remain silent on this any longer- my love for country is unwavering,” Chandra Narine Sharma said.

The APNU+Alliance For Change coalition is maintaining that only 185,000 votes have not been blemished by accusations of voter impersonation or the absence of statutory documents to reconcile the number of votes cast with eligible voters.

During the Bharrat Jagdeo presidency, CNSTV Channel 6 had been shut down on two occasions for allegedly breaching the licensing conditions but that had been viewed as an attack on free speech and political victimisation because Sharma had been highly critical of the then administration.

After the 2015 general elections , CNSTV6 had often made airtime available to the PPPC and also to APNU+AFC.

Sharma’s son, Junior Public Infrastructure Minister Jaipaul Sharma, has left JFAP and has reportedly joined APNU+AFC