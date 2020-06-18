Guns seized by police are the same seen in Social Media video threat

Police on Thursday confirmed that the cache of weapons seen in a video with a man making threatening remarks are the same that they seized from a private security firm.

Commander of ‘A’ Division, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore says the 26-year old man, who is still in custody, is being questioned about the motive for his actions.

He was arrested yesterday and the guns seized from a private security firm as police continue their investigations.

Commander Azore of A division confirms that the male suspect was arrested with the same firearms he had on display on social media.

The male man, who worked at a private security firm, circulated on social media several firearms and uttered threats purportedly to a political party.