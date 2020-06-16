Govt will decide on new COVID-19 emergency measures from Thursday

As the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to decide later Tuesday afternoon whether to use the recount tabulation and the observation reports to declare results of the March 2, 2020 elections or ask that fresh elections be held, the Guyana government announced that new COVID-19 emergency measures will be announced on Wednesday.

“Kindly note that the current measures will last until tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17th. An announcement will be made tomorrow on the measures as of Thursday June 18th,” government said.

The emergency measures include a dusk to dawn curfew in order to minimise social contact at entertainment and other events.

Government said the order is being prepared for gazetting under the hand of the Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

Despite the extended delay in declaring the results of the controversial March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, there has been no mass protest or large gathering.