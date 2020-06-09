Guyanese man jailed in Antigua for having sex with 12-year old girl

Ramlal Piroo, 32, has been sentenced to spend four and a half years in jail for having sex with a 12 year-old girl in 2019, the Antigua Newsroom reported.

The Guyana-native who asked the child to be his girlfriend had several intimate encounters with her in 2018 before having sex with her in February of 2019 at the construction site in Hatton.

ln March 2019, the girl’s sister told their stepfather that she was taking a long time to return home from school. Upon investigation, the stepfather visited the construction site where Piroo worked warned him then informed the child’s mother who took the matter to the police.

Piroo, said while teaching the victim to use an excavator, she fell in love with

him. He admitted hugging and kissing the child but denied ever having sexual intercourse with her but on January 27, he pleaded guilty and yesterday was sentenced to prison.