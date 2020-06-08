PODCAST: “What is The Way Forward After The Recount:- Challenges, Solutions and Opportunities?”

The National Recount of Votes cast in the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections ended on Monday, 8th June, 2o20.

As we recall, President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo agreed to a total national recount after raging controversy over claims of electoral fraud during the tabulation of the votes.

At the end of the 33 day-long exercise at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) won 230,328 votes, and APNU+AFC 217,259.

Under the joinder system, A New and United Guyana, Liberty and Justice Party and The New Movement won a total of 5,190 votes which entitle them to one seat in the 65-seat National Assembly. But APNU+AFC maintains that it was cheated through a massive electoral rigging scheme by the PPP which affected more than 89,000 ballots.

So “What is The Way Forward After The Recount:- Challenges, Solutions and Opportunities?”

Joining us to explore this topic are Caribbean Political Scientist and Pollster, Peter Wickham; former House Speaker, Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran, Political Commentator, Terrence Campbell, and Political Analyst, Dr. Henry Jeffrey.