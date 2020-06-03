Businesswoman was bludgeoned to death – autopsy

The Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara woman, who was found motionless in her home earlier this week, was bludgeoned to death, an autopsy revealed.

Police said the autopsy on the body of 61-year old Sattie Monica Singh found that she died of brain Haemorrhage as result of multiple trauma to head, compounded by multiple fracture to right side rib.

A man was arrested by police who used teargas to force him to leave the premises at 152-154 Begonia Avenue.

Neighbours summoned police after they heard the woman screaming “murder”

Singh’s body was identified by Vernetta Baldeo and Rehan Whittington to be the cousins.

The body was then handed over to the relatives for cremation.

Singh was a businesswoman who frequented Canada.