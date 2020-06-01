BREAKING: Woman’s body found in Atlantic Gardens house, man arrested

The motionless body of a woman was found in a house at Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara and a man was arrested Monday afternoon, police said.

Police sources identified the woman as 61-year old Monica Singh Beekharry of 158 Begonia Drive, Atlantic Gardens.

A senior police officer said police received a call from a woman fior help and when they arrived on the scene they could not enter the house.

Police saw man peeping and when they forced their way into the bottom flat of the building, the woman’s motionless body was found. He was arrested.

No marks of violence were immediately seen on the woman.

Investigators are treating the incident as domestic violence related.

Neighbours and a janitor say the suspect normally drives the woman in his vehicle.

She has been residing at Atlantic Gardens for more than 30 years and travels to and from Canada and Guyana.