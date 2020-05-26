Internet Radio

Former GRA Commissioner-General dies

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, News May 26, 2020 0

Former Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Kurshid Sattaur died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

He was 63 years old.

A relative confirmed that Sattaur passed away in Guyana.

Sattaur was tax chief until  2016, months after the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) lost power.

He was a devout Muslim.

At one time, he had gone to the United States (US) for cancer treatment.

Sattaur, a Chartered Accountant and Auditor, had gone into private practice, having left the government service.

He had a long career that spanned several decades dating back to the GRA’s precursor Inland Revenue Department.

