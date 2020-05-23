Eid-ul-Fit’r is Sunday… Muslims urged to help unite Guyana, pray for “courageous agents of mercy” during COVID-19

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) informed all Muslims that the crescent for the month of Shawwal has been sighted and so Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday 24th May, 2020.

The President, Executives and the Staff of CIOG “wish the entire Muslim Community, Eid Mubarak” and the join with you in spiritual celebration.”

Muslims say the Holy Quran, which was revealed to our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during the Blessed month of Ramadan, is the source of truth and wisdom:

President of CIOG, Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad states:

In our celebration, let us not forget our less fortunate brothers and sisters who face difficulties and hardship, those facing the challenges of illness, hunger, and despair. Open your hearts, reach out, find ways to help, be a good example. Let us comfort and sustain others, while filling them with hope and reminding them that Allah (SWT) is Gracious and Merciful.

Today does not herald the end of worship. On the contrary, it heralds a new beginning of heightened Taqwa (piety) for the believers who sacrificed a lot during Ramadan and are ready to transform their lives as a result. O servants of the Most Merciful, this is the reason for joy and celebration today. The fast of Ramadan reminded us about the pangs of hunger and thirst and Eid ul Fitr reminds us of the value of selflessness, goodwill, and community.

Muslims have a moral responsibility to work towards uniting the peoples of our country by promoting peace and harmony. This noble act attracts tremendous blessings from the creator and is beneficial to the creation.

‘And who is better in speech than the one who calls [his brethren] unto Allah, and does what is just and right, and says, “Verily, I am of those who have surrendered themselves to Allah”’ (Al Quran, 41:33)

As we celebrate the Eid festival virtually, let us embrace our brothers and sisters in faith as well as our brothers and sisters in humanity. It is our duty to promote the core Islamic values of peaceful co-existence, tolerance, and service to others. Let us nurture harmonious relationships among our families, communities, and our nation. This will allow us to reap material benefits grounded in spiritual and ethical values. This is the foundation of Islam.

Protecting each other is a religious obligation. It would be remiss if I do not reflect on the current health crisis due to COVID-19, a pandemic which has gripped our world. While we observe the rules laid out by Health officials, we should use this time of social and physical distancing to reflect on the fragility of life. What is it that is really important to us? As the earth goes into reset mode, displaying evidence of reduced pollution and less stress on the environment, so too must we reset our views on what is important in our lives. Family, friends, neighbors, associates, and employees all make up the fabric of our lives – the question is, are we leaving a positive and lasting impression on others? Are we a medium of hope and mercy for people? Are we fulfilling the roles we were placed on earth to perform with integrity, kindness, justice and compassion for all, even the animals? These questions we answer for ourselves.

With the permission of Allah (SWT), this crisis will end, but we must never forget those who who risked their lives on the frontlines to protect us and put themselves at the forefront of protecting us – the physicians, nurses, and other critical care workers – as well as those who ensured our food supply – the farmers, shippers, truckers, and store personnel. These are the courageous agents of mercy; so please pray for them.

May Allah (SWT) Bless and have Mercy on us all. May Allah (SWT) Bless and have Mercy on our country and the entire world. We beseech Allah (SWT) to accept all our good deeds and forgive our shortcomings. May Allah (SWT) graciously grant us His Help, Guidance and Healing. (Ameen).

I close with the pillar of reliance of trust in Allah (SWT): Hasbunnallah Wa Ni’ Mal Wakeel.

Allah (SWT) is sufficient for us; and how excellent a guardian is He!

WASSALAAMU ALAIKUM WA RAHMATULLAAHI WABARAKAATUHU!

And may the Peace, Mercy and Blessings of God be with you.