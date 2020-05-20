GECOM Chairman reportedly targets 100 boxes of ballots daily; PPP ready to suppprt 7-day extension

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Claudette Singh reportedly on Wednesday told a meeting with the opposition that she wants at least 100 boxes of ballots to be reccounted daily in order to meet the May 31 deadline.

This appears to be in line with Elections Commissioner, Vincent Alexander saying that GECOM would work with the COVID-19 Task Force to get approval for less than five more workstations.

Her target of 100 boxes per day came one day after GECOM counted 76 boxes of ballots with the addition of two workstations to the previously used 10.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ali told a news briefing said his party would be willing to support an extension of the 25-day recount by one week to take it to June 7, 2020.

The PPP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillip’s on Tuesday said at least 93 boxes must be counted daily to meet the May 31 deadline.

Ally again said he was satisfied with the recount of the 2,339 boxes of ballots apart from the slothfulness of the process.

Ally said he and his delegation also proposed to GECOM that a shift system be put in place to help fast-track the recount exercise.

GECOM is expected to inform the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General , Irwin La Rocque that it would like to extend the stay of the three scrutineers from Antigua, St. Vincent, and Barbados.

The PPP presidential candidate also used the opportunity to talk up inclusive governance but side-stepped questions on Executive power-sharing.