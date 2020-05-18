Brazilian gold miner dies after engine cuts off leg

A Brazilian gold miner was allegedly killed on Sunday when the fan of a Jet-4 engine dragged him and cut off his right leg.

Dead is Taburcio Valeriano De Andrade called Netto of Boa Vista, Brazil and Oku Backdam, Cuyuni.

Police say the 65-year old man was mining in a pit at Oku Backdam, Cuyuni River yesterday morning.

Investigators were informed that De Andrade attempted to jump over one of his Jet 4 cylinder engines which was at the time working.

Police were also told that his pants got into contact with the engine fan which immediately pulled his right foot and severed the leg.

He was rendered unconscious.

Other workers reportedly turned off the engine.

De Andrade was reportedly picked up and taken to his camp which is a short distance away where he later succumbed to his injuries.