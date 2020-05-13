Elections Commissioner denies assaulting doctor during temperature check; police called in

Police were Wednesday investigating an allegation that Elections Commissioner Robeson Benn assaulted a doctor at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre while she was checking his temperature.

Benn confirmed to Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio that police asked him to give a statement on the incident but he instead asked them to write and return with a statement for him to sign. He denied that he ever assaulted the doctor.

He calls the allegation “ridiculous” and instead says he was about to show her his temperature readings that he had earlier taken before leaving home.

He says he was trying to access the readings on his phone which was being worn on his left wrist. He says the readings are usually stored in his phone for reference.

Upon arriving at the conference center he was approached by a female doctor who proceeded to take his temperature from his temple. He says he accidentally hit her hand while trying to retrieve his information from his mobile phone which is attached to his wrist.

Sources have confirmed that the doctor has given a statement to the police to the contrary claiming assault on her person by the commissioner while carrying out her lawful duty at the conference center.

In keeping with COVID measures all of the persons participating in the recount process and entering the venue must subject themselves to temperature testing before proceeding to their respective duties at the conference center.