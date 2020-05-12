GECOM explores establishing more recount workstations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday began exploring the establishment of more workstations to help speed up the recount of votes cast in the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections,officials said.

GECOM spokeswoman, Yolanda Warde said the seven-member body agreed to invite Public Health officials for advice on the proposed areas for the new workstations, in light of the need for physical and social distancing.

That inspection is expected to be conducted on Wednesday morning.

Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) representative, Anil Nandlall said he expects that if the new stations are put in place, the recount rate could increase to about 100 boxes of ballots per day.

But Warde said depending on the number of new workstations, about 70 to 80 boxes of ballots could be counted per day.

Currently, there are 10 workstations.

Pro-People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Elections Commissioner, Sase Gunraj said a number of the proposed areas for additional workstations are located inside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Other measures to fast-track the recount include no longer checking identification folios, setting daily targets of the number of boxes, random scanning of ballots, and reduction of the check-lists.