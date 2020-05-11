Man allegedly kills mother-in-law

A 28-year-old security guard of Sideline Dam, Buxton, East Coast Demerara allegedly killed his mother-in-law and he has since been arrested.

Dead is 56-year old Velma Pickering of 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara,

Police say the suspect was promptly apprehended by public spirited citizens and handed over to the police.

He allegedly killed Pickering between at about 2:45 PM at her residence.

The woman was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times about her body with an ice pick by the suspect.

She managed to flee the house and into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was being sought for unlawful wounding of Shamar Roberts on May 9 at Sideline Dam, Buxton.