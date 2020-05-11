Flood warning issued due to heavy rainfall

A flood warning is issued for flood-prone areas over the next few hours due to ongoing rainfall that is expected to continue until Thursday, May 14, 2020.

“The Civil Defence Commission is urging residents in high-risk communities to take the necessary precautions,” the agency said.

Further, kindly call the Civil Defence Commission, 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623.1700, 600.7500, or 226.1114 to report flooding in your community.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydro-meteorological Service weather forecast model, rainfall accumulation is expected

to be between 10.0 mm and 40.0 mm into Monday evening. Pomeroon-Supenaam – Regions 2 and Essequibo Islands-West Demerara – Region 3 will be most affected today while all other areas will experience cloudy skies with brief showers. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected on May 12, 13, and 14, 2020. Rainfall is expected to range from 30.0mm to 70.0mm. Due to the prolonged precipitation period, flood-prone areas are expected to experience floods while hilly areas may experience landslides.

The Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine informed the Civil Defence Commission that based on the May 7, 2020 report he received from the City Engineer, all pumps in the City are fully equipped and functioning.

During the months of May, June and July, the Hydromet Office extended forecast predicts that all regions will

experience above normal rainfall with some extreme events during these months.

Precautions that the CDC wants Guyanese in flood-prone areas to take include:

 Place sandbags where needed.

 Unplug all electrical items which may come into contact with floodwaters.

 Elevate all household furniture and appliances situated on the ground floor.

 Relocate livestock to higher ground.

 Use purification tablet as prescribed.

 Ensure children and the elderly stay clear of floodwaters.

The Commission also reminds persons to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions. “If you must render assistance, remember to wear a mask correctly and sanitise after rendering aid,” the commission said.