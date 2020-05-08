Public Health Ministry identifies COVID-19 areas on East Bank, East Coast Demerara

The Public Health Ministry on Friday pin-pointed several villages on the East Coast and East Bank Demerara from where persons were tested as carrying the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud said latest figures up tp Friday show that the country’s number of positive cases has increased to 94 including 10 deaths. He said an additional 49 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

In the report we have been mentioning that Region 4 has the highest number of confirmed cases and today I wish to indicate the areas on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara where cases have been identified.

On the East Coast, Dr. Persaud positive cases were reported in Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, Strathsphey , and on the East Bank Demerara, the positive cases have come from Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence and Timehri

He said additional 49 tests the last 24 hours have brought the total number of persons tested to 785. Of all positive cases, children account for 5.4%, adults 82 % and the elderly 12.6%

He said 35 persons who have so far recovered. 692 have tested negative and there are three persons in the Public Health Ministry'[s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, three in institutional quarantine and 49 in isolation.

To date, the Chief Medical Officer said COVID-19 ICU has had 26 patients with 7 deaths being registered. Thirteen persons have been transferred and three persons have recovered.

On April 29, the Public Health Ministry had identified Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown, Cummingsburg, Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park as areas in Region Four, the epicentre of the outbreak, from where patients have been tested positive.

Globally, according to WHO’s report dated 7th May, 2020 there are 3,672, 238 confirmed cases with 254, 045 deaths. In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases has increased by 35, 678 to 1,542, 829 confirmed cases with the number of deaths increasing by 3, 634 to 84, 804 in the last 24 hours.