Policeman severely injured during juveniles’ escape from detention centre

Police say they are making stringent efforts to recapture seven inmates who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Centre at Sophia, Greater Georgetown after injuring tw0 policemen.

Authorities say five have since been recaptured since they bolted from the facility at about 11:30 Tuesday night.

Police say during the incident, two policemen were assaulted and have since received medical attention.

Authorities say a thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Well-placed sources say that one of the policemen, Troy Waldron, sustained head injuries. He received several stitches and was sent home.

Public Security Ministry sources say Waldron was overpowered by a number of inmates who took away the keys for the Juvenile Detention Centre.

They opened the door and they and others escaped.