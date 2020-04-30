Update: Three soldiers dead, one injured in Timehri explosion

Three Guyana Defence Force soldiers were killed and one injured in an explosion Thursday morning at the Timehri Base, the army said.

Sources say the injured soldier has been identified as 43-year old Quincy Threlfell of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice.

The incident occurred at about 9 AM at the Arms Store Complex, Timehri which is located near Camp Stephenson and the Timehri Prison.

“Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics, commonly called fireworks, for demolition when the incident occured,” the GDF statement.

On February 22, 2020, eight soldiers were injured when a quantity of pyrotechnics exploded when they were being loaded from the Coast Guard headquarters to a pontoon.