Solider injured in explosion identified

The surviving soldier in Thursday’s explosion at the Timehri-based Arms Depot of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has been identified as 43-year old Quincy Threlfell of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice, sources said.

He was air-dashed by helicopter to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he has been receiving emergency treatment.

Three others were pronounced dead. They include Shaquille Denhart, Lance Corporal Nicholson and Lance Corporal Peneux.

The GDF said the incident occurred at about 9 AM while the soldiers were preparing pyrotechnics, also called fireworks, for disposal.

Eight others were injured in a similar explosion on February 22, 2020 when they had been loading pyrotechnics from a truck to a pontoon at the Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.