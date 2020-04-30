Man wanted for gold miner’s murder arrested

A man wanted for the killing of well-known gold miner, Deon Stoll, has been arrested.

Police say they arrested Leon Estwick at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden shortly before 1 O’clock Thursday morning.

The suspect’s 21 year-old male sibling was also arrested in the house at Lover’s Lane.

Police say an unlicensed pistol , four live ammunition and ten grams of suspected cannabis were found in their possession.

Stoll was shot and subsequently died on October 14 outside El Dorado Gold Trading, Da Silva Street, Newtown.

He and his driver-bodyguard had gone to the gold trader when several men exited a car that was trailing them, opened fire and attempted to rob them.