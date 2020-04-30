“Greater care” was not taken in handling GDF’s fireworks- Jagdeo

Former President, Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday expressed concern that “greater care” was not taken in handling the “unstable” pyrotechnics that exploded and killed three Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers and injured two others.

His concern came against the background of a similar explosion of pyrotechnics on February 22, 2020 that injured eight soldiers at the Coast Guard headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Jagdeo joined President David Granger in expressing condolences to the families and the GDF on the passing of the three soldiers and wishing the two others a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of the Presidency named the dead soldiers as 24949 Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam; 23564 Lance Corporal Tooney Peneux, 28, of Orealla Village, Corentyne River and 25340 Private Shaqueel Deheart, 20, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice.

Nicholson joined the Force on June 7, 2017 and Peneux on 21st March, 2015 and and De Heart on 1st March, 2018.

“The trio died this morning following an incident at the Force’s Base Camp Stephenson Arm Store Complex, Timehri, where they were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition,” the GDF said.

Two soldiers, 17939 Sergeant Quincy Threlfall, 43, and 23867 Lance Corporal Paul Peters, 29, were injured during the incident. Sergeant Threlfall is currently receiving medical care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while Lance Corporal Peters was treated at Base Camp Stephenson.

The Ministry of the Presidency said the GDF has launched a Board of Inquiry (BoI) into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“President Granger expresses heartfelt sympathy to the relatives and friends of the three soldiers and wishes the injured ranks a speedy recovery,” the President’s office said.