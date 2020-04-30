Dusk-to-dawn COVID-19 curfew extended until June; stranded Guyanese overseas asked to submit travel requests

The Public Health Ministry has extended the 6 PM to 6 AM curfew until June 3, 2020, and has made it clear that healthcare workers must be given priority at certain businesses.

The Health Minister has ordered that banks, other financial institutions, money transfer services, supermarkets, markets, grocery shops, food services, restaurants, gas stations should not allow healthcare workers to join a line “but shall be given preferential treatment on submission of proof of identification.”

The curfew was first issued on April 3, 2020 in a bid to reduce people-to-people contact and so stem the spread of the coronavirus that has so far infected 83 persons including nine who have died.

All other measures first published on April 3, 2020 and published here are still in effect.

The National COVID-19 Task Force also reported on Thursday that “the enforcement of all measures will be expanded and tightened by the Guyana Police Force.”

The Task Force says Guyana’s airports shall remain closed to incoming international passengers until June 3rd.

They entity added that any request from Guyanese who are stranded overseas to return to Guyana is strictly a matter of public health.

All requests therefore will have to be reviewed by the Ministry of Public Health, Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) for guidance and advice. Requests should be sent to local overseas missions (embassies, high commissions, consulates) or directly to the NCTF and email address (to be determined),” the Task Force added.

These decisions were taken after thorough consideration and deliberations and primarily following the technical advice provided by the HEOC.

The NCTF implores the public to more stringently practice social distancing, adhere to the stay at home orders and observe all public health advisories regarding thorough hand washing and the wearing of face masks.

The NTCF remains concerned about the increasing numbers of confirmed cases in Guyana and the lax attitude of some citizens towards the public health orders and advisories. The extension of the emergency measures, as outlined above, is necessary and advisable in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.