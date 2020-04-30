CARICOM vote recount scrutineers arrive on Friday

The three-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) team that would be scrutinising the recount of votes cast in the March 2, 2020 general and regional council elections would be arriving on Friday, a Guyana Elections Commission spokesman said.

GECOM spokeswoman, Yolanda Ward said those expected in Guyana are Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, John Jarvis and Supervisor of Electoral Commission of St. Vincent, Sylvester King.

Cynthia Barrow-Giles , who was part of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) High Level team that came to Guyana in March t0 oversee the now aborted recount, replaces former Barbados Returning Officer , Leonard Walters,

Jarvis and King were part of the CARICOM Election Observer Mission.

GECOM hopes that the recount will take at least 25 days, with assigned workers expected to work 11 hours per day at 10 workstations.

The recount has become necessary as a result of raging controversy and questions by the international community about the credibility and transparency of the declaration for Region Four that was done by Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.