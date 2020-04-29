ExxonMobil and partners inject GYD$60 million intoo COVID-19 relief

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Salvation Army and Rotary Guyana have received more than GY $60 million to support COVID-19 relief programmes, the partners in the Stabroek Block announced on Wednesday.

ExxonMobil Guyana and the Stabroek Block co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC, are providing funds as part of the programme established collaboratively with the Department of Energy to support social projects.

The Stabroek Block co-venturers were assisted by the Department of Energy in identifying programmes that were in greatest need of COVID-19 funding and could reach as many people as possible throughout the country.

The CDC received $40 million to support the Ministry of Public Health for additional quarantine facilities, food, sanitation items and equipment, including personal protective equipment for staff at the quarantine facilities.

Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said the funds will also be utilized to supplement the humanitarian efforts designed to bring hampers of relief supplies to the people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Hampers will include food, cleaning and sanitation supplies, cloth masks and educational material on protecting against COVID-19, which will be distributed to senior citizens, children’s homes and the economically disadvantaged.

“We continue to develop the most effective mechanism to ensure that the vulnerable population receives the most appropriate relief, since the levels of impact vary and can have short-, medium- and long-term effects,” Lt. Col. Craig added.

The Salvation Army received $10 million to support hamper distribution in the regions, in coordination with the CDC, as well as for hot meals for the homeless in Region 4.

“The Salvation Army is working hard to be there for vulnerable people at this time and we are pleased that this contribution will help us to carry out this mission,” Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Matignol Saint-Lot said.

Rotary Guyana has also received $10 million to be used for medical supplies including procurement of N95 masks, oxygen tanks and personal protective equipment for hospitals and clinics throughout Guyana.

“This complements our Community COVID-19 Initiative which was launched a few weeks ago to provide protection for our brave frontline workers and supplies for those who are infected by this virus,” said Assistant Governor Renata Chuck-A-Sang.

“In these challenging times the Department of Energy, Ministry of the Presidency is pleased to be associated with this national effort to bring some level of relief to our vulnerable communities and those on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in conformity with the ideals of shared sacrifices,” said Director of the Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe.

“It is important that we support each other during these unprecedented times,” ExxonMobil Guyana President Rod Henson said. “We support first responders who are working hard to help Guyana confront this pandemic as well as those who need additional assistance.”

“Hess is committed to helping address the health, safety and economic challenges posed by this pandemic where ever we do business,” Tim Chisholm, Hess Vice President of Exploration, said. “As part of the Stabroek Joint Venture, our focus is on providing hospitals and clinics with the medical supplies and equipment needed for the fight against COVID-19, and on helping the populations most vulnerable to its impact with food and other necessities.”

“CNOOC International stands with fellow Guyanese during these challenging times,” expressed Mr. Liu Yongjie, Executive Vice President, CNOOC International. “As we come together in the face of this global pandemic, we hope that this contribution makes a positive difference in Guyana.”

ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC are co-venturers in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Their support adds to the many contributions and assistance from local businesses, international partnerships and individual Guyanese that have been given to relief organizations throughout Guyana.