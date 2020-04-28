Suspected arson leaves ice factory worker homeless

Fire Tuesday night destroyed a two-flat house at 27 Shopping Lane, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, leaving the owner and lone occupant claiming that the destruction was the work of arsonists.

The fire started shortly before 8 PM.

Homeless is 60-year old Stephen Clarke, an employee of the Demerara Ice Company, West Ruimveldt.

Clarke told reporters and investigators that he believed that the fire was maliciously set by unnamed persons who had threatened to burn his house because they wanted his property.

Fire fighters battled the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Clarke said the house did not have electricity and at the time the fire started he was at a shop three streets away having dinner. He said he does not cook as he buys fast food.

He said no candle or lamp was left unattended as the house was in darkness when he left for the shop.

Reporting from the scene by Sean Embrack