PODCAST: A discussion on the Caribbean’s approach to the Coronavirus

Miami, April 17- COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on our world and the global economy. How is our CARICOM region dealing with this pandemic and the crisis it has brought about?

The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) organized a Virtual Town Hall Meeting to discuss and provide recommendations as to how best can CARICOM member states plan and work collectively to cushion the worse impacts of the crisis on the people and economies of the region.

The meeting featured an elite panel including former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur; current CARICOM Assistant Secretary General Douglas Slater; former Guyana Health Minister Richard Dr. Richard Van West Charles; West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) and DDL Chairman Komal Samaroo; Emmy award winning television news anchor Laverne Mc Gee; hospitality management expert and former General Manager of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Eldon Bremner.

The meeting was moderated by Wesley Brian Kirton.