CARICOM requests approval for flight for election scrutineers

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Irwin La Rocque has asked for arrangements to be put in place for a charter flight to bring the team of regional scrutineers to oversee the recount of votes cast in last month’s general elections.

GECOM spokeswoman, Yolanda Warde said La Rocque has indicated this to Chairman of National COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Warde said the CARICOM Chief was “requesting approval for the departure and landing of a chartered flight from Guyana to collect the team members and return the day. Similar arrangement for their return upon completion of the exercise.”

The GECOM spokeswoman says La Rocque indicated that no arrival date has been named.

The CARICOM Secretary General also said arrangements would be made for the members of the team to be tested in their respective country, using the World Health Organisation (WHO( approved PCR COVID-19 test.

The CARICOM Secretary General also asked the National COVID-19 Task Force Chairman to facilitate the WWH-approved PCR COVID-19 test to the team before they depart Guyana.

GECOM is expected to make arrangements for a Recount Order to be published in the Official Gazette.

The Commission says the recount of the more than 400,000 votes cast in the 10 electoral districts will take at least 25 days.