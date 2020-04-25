Husband commits suicide after stabbing wife

A man committed suicide after stabbing his wife several times at their North-East La Penitence, Georgetown residence on Saturday, police said.

Region Four Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore said the incident occurred at about 4:45 PM at the couple’s residence on Calabash Alley.

He said the woman, who was speaking with investigators, was hospitalised in a stable condition with a number of wounds that did not seem life threatening.

Dead is her husband, Glen Forde.

Investigators have already recovered the knife and have been informed by neighbours that Forde and his wife frequently had disagreements.

After stabbing his wife, Forde slit his throat, jumped off a building and died, police said.

The couple lived alone.