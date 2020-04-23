United States gives Guyana US$475,000 to fight COVID-19

The United States (US) on Thursday announced that US$475,000 would be provided to help Guyana swiftly combat the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The US Embassy said the money would be used to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention & control, and emergency operation centers.

The embassy said the CDC will coordinate with Guyana Ministry of Public Health and its regional partners to “disburse these funds rapidly and implement the activities.”

The Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation as well as several Guyanese experts have called for increased testing.

The funds are being provided to the Ministry of Public Health by the Regional Caribbean Office of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the U.S. government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the embassy said.

The funds are part of a regional funding package of US$3,000,000 provided to support the current COVID-19 Response.