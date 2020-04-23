“Smokey” chops female Venezuelan companion

A Venezuelan woman was early Thursday morning lashed and chopped by her partner at a gold mining area in western Guyana, in a disagreement that sparked off when he first allegedly burned her on her face with a cigarette, police said.

The man has since escaped.

Injured is 37-year old Wilneivis Del Valle Bisram Vadel Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1:12 AM Thursday at Aranka Landing , Cuyuni Rver .

Investigators were told that Bisram and the man, with whom she shares a one-month old relationship, were drinking Banks beers when an argument erupted and he burned the woman on her face with a cigarette. Bisram retaliated by lashing Smokey to his face with a beer bottle.

“The suspect then got enraged and picked up a cutlass and dealt her several lashes about her body and a chop to her head and then made good his escape,” police said.

The woman reported the incident to the Aranka Police Station. She is said to be in a stable condition.