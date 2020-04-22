COVID-19: May Day march, rally cancelled

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has cancelled its Annual May Day March and Rally usually held on 1st May owing to COVID-19.

May Day or the Workers’ Day is next Friday.

The GTUC says, in keeping with the government’s guidelines and safety concerns about public gathering surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the umbrella labour organisation has taken a decision against having the march and rally usually held to commemorate the historic labour event.

The GTUC says it will instead observe Labour Week, April, 26 to May,1 with the customary wreath laying ceremony at the statue of Hubert National Critchlow, at the Parliament Buildings compound, Brickdam, on Sunday 26th April at 4:30 p.m.

Two persons, the General Secretary and President, will participate in the event and a message will be delivered.

This year’s theme is “Economic, Political and Social Transformation Post COVID-19.”