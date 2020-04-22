Bandit with “rusty” handgun robs Bartica gold trading company

A taxi driver is in custody as police are on the hunt for another suspect in a robbery at Bartica where an undisclosed sum of gold, cash and other items were stolen from a gold trading company.

The robbery was committed at Emperor Mineral Trading, owned by Millburn Mahadoo, at Lot 43 Second Avenue, Bartica shortly after midday Wednesday.

Police in Bartica have confirmed to News Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that the lone robber carted off two million Guyana dollars in cash, raw gold and a cellular phone.

The robber entered the premises under the pretext of wanting to transact business and when an employee turned his back momentarily, the man pulled out a rusty handgun, police said. Investigators were told that the robber ordered the employee to lay on the ground and he tied him up.

“Enquiries revealed that an identifiable male suspect measuring about 5’7″ clad in a plain blue shirt, black short pants, long boots along with a haversack on his back went into the office area of the said business and enquired about gold prices from an employee present at the time,” police said.

The co- conspirator, a taxi driver was later apprehended and the police are seeking another man who escaped with the gold.

The bandit destroyed closed circuit television cameras installed at the establishment before making good his escape.

The police say there are no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.