BREAKING: Four prisoners escape from Lusignan Prison

Four prisoners have escaped from the Lusignan Prison, and they include two murder accused, one for drug trafficking and another for robbery under arms, the Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said Monday morning.

They are 26-year old Anthony Padmore who was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis. He is from Ogle Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara; 26-year old Kenraul Perez of Mabaruma, North West District, who was charged with murder; 24-year old Sasnarine Bisnauth of Lot 22, Tuschen Housing Scheme, who was charged with robbery, armed Robbery, and robbery and 32-year old Ganesh Dhanraj of Façade, Parika, West Coast West Coast Demerara who was charged with murder.

Samuels said they escaped from the Holding Bay of the Lusignan Prison.

